Marshall vs. James Madison: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 19
The James Madison Dukes (6-0) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) in a matchup on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd will attempt to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Marshall vs. James Madison Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Marshall vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-3.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-4.5)
|52.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Marshall vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Marshall has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- James Madison has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dukes have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
