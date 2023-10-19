With the college football season rolling into Week 8, the slate includes eight games that feature teams from the AAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) SMU Mustangs at Temple Owls 7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 20 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Texas Mean Green at Tulane Green Wave 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) South Florida Bulls at UConn Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

