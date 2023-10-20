West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barbour County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Barbour County, West Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Barbour County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Philip Barbour High School at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Weston, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
