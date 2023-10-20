Blue Jackets vs. Flames Injury Report Today - October 20
Here's a look at the injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Blue Jackets ready for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-1-1) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:00 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zachary Werenski
|D
|Out
|Quadricep
|Jordan Dumais
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Yegor Chinakhov
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Elvis Merzlikins
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the NHL.
- Columbus gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.
Flames Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Flames ranked 19th in the league last season with 258 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Defensively, Calgary allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-145)
|Blue Jackets (+120)
|6.5
