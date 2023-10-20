Coming off a win last time out, the Calgary Flames will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (who lost their previous game) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Blue Jackets vs Flames Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets scored on 18.3% of their power plays, No. 26 in the league.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 80 21 53 74 50 49 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 77 11 33 44 45 31 45% Kent Johnson 79 16 24 40 40 26 29.5%

Flames Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

The Flames' 258 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 19th in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Flames put up last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 252 power-play chances).

The Flames were 19th in the league with a 19.84% power-play conversion rate.

Flames Key Players