How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 20
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Calgary Flames will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (who lost their previous game) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to ESPN+ and BSOH to see the Flames and the Blue Jackets take the ice.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs Flames Additional Info
|Flames vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Flames vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), 26th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets scored on 18.3% of their power plays, No. 26 in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|80
|21
|53
|74
|50
|49
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|68
|26
|19
|45
|25
|28
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|77
|11
|33
|44
|45
|31
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|79
|16
|24
|40
|40
|26
|29.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Flames Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
- The Flames' 258 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 19th in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Flames put up last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 252 power-play chances).
- The Flames were 19th in the league with a 19.84% power-play conversion rate.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|80
|22
|42
|64
|33
|42
|55.7%
|Nazem Kadri
|82
|24
|32
|56
|50
|34
|47.5%
|Mikael Backlund
|82
|19
|37
|56
|43
|60
|50.9%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|79
|15
|40
|55
|62
|34
|33.3%
|Rasmus Andersson
|79
|11
|38
|49
|51
|29
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.