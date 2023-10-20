Should you bet on Boone Jenner to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a goal)

Jenner 2022-23 stats and insights

In 23 of 68 games last season, Jenner scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

Jenner tallied seven goals and four assists on the power play.

He posted a 12.1% shooting percentage, taking 3.0 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL action in goals against.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

