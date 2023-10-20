West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kanawha County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Kanawha County, West Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Other Games in West Virginia This Week
Kanawha County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Capital High School at Parkersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
