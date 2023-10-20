West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ohio County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Ohio County, West Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Ohio County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Wheeling Central Catholic High School at Harbor Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Harborcreek, PA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooke High School at Wheeling Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- Conference: Two Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
