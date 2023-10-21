The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas is averaging 29.9 points per game on offense this year (60th in the FBS), and is allowing 25.1 points per game (66th) on the defensive side of the ball. Mississippi State is generating 375.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 395.2 total yards per game (92nd-ranked).

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Arkansas Mississippi State 321 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (103rd) 351.3 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.2 (70th) 109.9 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (66th) 211.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.7 (80th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,450 yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 66% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 162 rushing yards on 96 carries with one rushing touchdown.

AJ Green has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 239 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Rashod Dubinion has racked up 213 yards on 65 attempts, scoring one time.

Andrew Armstrong has hauled in 39 receptions for 485 yards (69.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Luke Hasz has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 253 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Isaac TeSlaa has been the target of 39 passes and compiled 19 receptions for 206 yards, an average of 29.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,275 yards on 61.4% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 80 times for a team-high 458 yards (76.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 17 receptions this season are good for 136 yards.

Michael Wright has run for 138 yards across 20 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin leads his team with 474 receiving yards on 29 catches with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has recorded 144 receiving yards (24 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

