Villanova, Monmouth, Week 8 CAA Football Power Rankings
With Week 8 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top CAA, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Villanova
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th
- Last Game: W 21-0 vs Elon
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
2. Monmouth
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th
- Last Game: W 61-10 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Elon
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
3. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd
- Last Game: L 38-31 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Rhode Island
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
4. Delaware
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd
- Last Game: W 21-6 vs NC A&T
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Hampton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
5. Campbell
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th
- Last Game: W 30-27 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
6. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th
- Last Game: W 38-31 vs Albany (NY)
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Stony Brook
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
7. William & Mary
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th
- Last Game: L 27-13 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Towson
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
8. Elon
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th
- Last Game: L 21-0 vs Villanova
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Monmouth
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
9. Towson
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Albany (NY)
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ William & Mary
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
10. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
11. Hampton
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st
- Last Game: L 61-10 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
12. NC A&T
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th
- Last Game: L 21-6 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Richmond
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
13. Richmond
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ NC A&T
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
14. Maine
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th
- Last Game: W 24-13 vs LIU Post
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Campbell
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
15. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
- Last Game: L 26-7 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: New Hampshire
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
