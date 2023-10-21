Will Damon Severson score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

Severson is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Severson has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.0 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

