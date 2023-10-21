In the upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Emil Bemstrom to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom 2022-23 stats and insights

Bemstrom scored in seven of 55 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He posted three goals (plus three assists) on the power play.

He posted a 7.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.7 shots per game.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

