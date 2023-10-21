How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 21
In one of the many exciting matchups on the Eredivisie schedule today, Fortuna Sittard and PSV Eindhoven square off at Philips Stadion.
Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today's Eredivisie action.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard makes the trip to play PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-900)
- Underdog: Fortuna Sittard (+1600)
- Draw: (+1000)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch RKC Waalwijk vs FC Volendam
FC Volendam is on the road to match up with RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RKC Waalwijk (-145)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+330)
- Draw: (+340)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch NEC Nijmegen vs Almere City FC
Almere City FC travels to play NEC Nijmegen at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: NEC Nijmegen (-120)
- Underdog: Almere City FC (+320)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AZ Alkmaar vs SC Heerenveen
SC Heerenveen makes the trip to take on AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AZ Alkmaar (-370)
- Underdog: SC Heerenveen (+900)
- Draw: (+500)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse Arnhem is on the road to match up with Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-750)
- Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+1500)
- Draw: (+800)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.