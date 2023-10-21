Will Ivan Provorov find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 16 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

