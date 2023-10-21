Should you wager on Jake Bean to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Bean scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

Bean has no points on the power play.

Bean's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

