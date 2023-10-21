Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Gaudreau are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Gaudreau has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Gaudreau has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Gaudreau has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through four games played).

Gaudreau has an assist in one of four games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability that Gaudreau hits the over on his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 16 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 4 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

