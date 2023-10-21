For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kent Johnson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41 if he scores a goal)

Johnson 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In 16 of 79 games last season, Johnson scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He posted five goals (plus seven assists) on the power play.
  • Johnson averaged 1.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.7%.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

