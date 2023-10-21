For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kent Johnson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41 if he scores a goal)

Johnson 2022-23 stats and insights

In 16 of 79 games last season, Johnson scored -- but just one goal each time.

He posted five goals (plus seven assists) on the power play.

Johnson averaged 1.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.7%.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

