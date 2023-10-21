On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Mathieu Olivier going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a goal)

Olivier 2022-23 stats and insights

Olivier scored in five of 66 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Olivier produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 6.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.9 shots per game.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

