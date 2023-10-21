Which team sits on top of the MEAC as we enter Week 8 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

5-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 34-23 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Morgan State

@ Morgan State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

2. Norfolk State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 6-3

2-4 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Howard

@ Howard Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3. Howard

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

2-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 48-7 vs Harvard

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4. Morgan State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 45-3 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

5. South Carolina State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-6

2-4 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 28-7 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Delaware State

@ Delaware State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

6. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-7

1-5 | 0-7 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: L 51-44 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

