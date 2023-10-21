Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Buckeyes. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (45.5) Ohio State 26, Penn State 22

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The Buckeyes have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Buckeyes are 3-2-1 this year.

In games it is played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Ohio State has an ATS record of 3-2.

One Buckeyes game (out of six) has gone over the point total this year.

The total for this game is 45.5, 12.2 points fewer than the average total in Ohio State games thus far this season.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nittany Lions have a 39.2% chance to win.

The Nittany Lions have covered or pushed in every game with a spread (5-0-0) this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Nittany Lions' five games with a set total.

The average over/under for Penn State games this year is 1.8 more points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Buckeyes vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 36.0 9.7 45.0 11.3 27.0 8.0 Penn State 44.3 8.0 48.8 5.5 35.5 13.0

