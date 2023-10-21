Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) and the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (21st-best with 36 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 9.7 points allowed per game) this year. Penn State has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks fifth-best in points per game (44.3) and second-best in points surrendered per game (8).

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Ohio State Penn State 443 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (72nd) 263.5 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.7 (1st) 135 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (16th) 308 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (79th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 1,651 pass yards for Ohio State, completing 64.1% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 295 rushing yards on 44 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 51 times for 235 yards (39.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 31 receptions for 604 yards (100.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has grabbed 23 passes while averaging 59.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has hauled in 22 catches for 303 yards, an average of 50.5 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar leads Penn State with 1,254 yards on 118-of-181 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 79 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 34 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 78 times for 375 yards, with three touchdowns.

Nicholas Singleton has racked up 362 yards on 89 carries with six touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 111 yards and one score.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has racked up 402 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Johnson has collected 154 receiving yards (25.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Harrison Wallace III's 15 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 142 yards.

