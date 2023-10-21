The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) take the 21st-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0), who have the No. 2 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Buckeyes are 4.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 45.5 for the game.

Defensively, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best by allowing just 263.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 34th (443 yards per game). Penn State has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking fifth-best in points per game (44.3) and second-best in points allowed per game (8).

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Ohio State vs Penn State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -4.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -190 +155

Ohio State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Buckeyes' offense struggle, ranking -36-worst in the FBS in total yards (411.3 total yards per game). They rank 32nd on the other side of the ball (303.3 total yards allowed per contest).

The Buckeyes rank 71st in scoring offense over the last three games (31.7 points per game), but they rank 13th-best in scoring defense during that timeframe (12.7 points per game allowed).

Looking at Ohio State's last three games, it has posted 298 passing yards per game on offense (41st-ranked) and has allowed 168.3 passing yards per game on defense (51st-ranked).

The Buckeyes have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, putting up 113.3 rushing yards per game over that stretch (-66-worst). They've been more competent defensively, giving up 135 rushing yards per contest (101st-ranked).

The Buckeyes have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

Ohio State has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Ohio State has put together a 3-2-1 record against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Ohio State has combined with its opponent to go over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).

Ohio State has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Ohio State has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 1,651 passing yards for Ohio State, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 295 rushing yards on 44 carries with five touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 235 yards (39.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 604 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 58 times and has registered 31 receptions and five touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 359 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka's 22 catches have turned into 303 yards and three touchdowns.

J.T. Tuimoloau leads the team with three sacks, and also has two TFL and 18 tackles.

Tommy Eichenberg is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 45 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Josh Proctor has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 23 tackles, two TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

