Player prop bet odds for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday at 8:07 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -169) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Wheeler Stats

Zack Wheeler (13-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Wheeler has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 6.0 3 2 2 8 0 at Braves Oct. 9 6.1 3 3 2 10 1 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 6.2 5 1 1 8 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 4.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Mets Sep. 23 7.0 8 5 3 6 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.

He has a slash line of .197/.343/.474 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Oct. 20 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 2-for-3 3 2 2 8 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Braves Oct. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He's also stolen 30 bases.

He has a .266/.320/.459 slash line so far this year.

Turner brings a 14-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .459 with five doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Oct. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.362/.506 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

