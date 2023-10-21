Sacramento State vs. Montana State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our projection model predicts the Montana State Bobcats will take down the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, October 21 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hornet Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Sacramento State vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Montana State (-11.7)
|57.2
|Montana State 34, Sacramento State 23
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 8 Predictions
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Texas Tech vs BYU
- Michigan vs Michigan State
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- Utah vs USC
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- James Madison vs Marshall
- TCU vs Kansas State
- Air Force vs Navy
- Duke vs Florida State
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Texas vs Houston
- Ole Miss vs Auburn
- SMU vs Temple
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Memphis vs UAB
Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)
- The Hornets have won once against the spread this year.
Montana State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice in two opportunities this year.
- The Bobcats' two games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Sacramento State
|30.2
|22.0
|32.5
|18.0
|29.0
|24.0
|Montana State
|45.5
|16.8
|54.3
|20.3
|28.0
|10.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.