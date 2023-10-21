The college football season continues into Week 8, which features five games involving schools from the ACC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the piece below.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Pittsburgh Panthers at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Cavaliers at North Carolina Tar Heels 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 The CW Duke Blue Devils at Florida State Seminoles 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

