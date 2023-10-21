Looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 play in Week 8? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the UCF vs. Oklahoma matchup, and taking Oklahoma (-17.5) over UCF against the spread. You can find more analysis on those college football games, and other options to parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 8 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Oklahoma -17.5 vs. UCF

  • Matchup: UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 34.9 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Cincinnati -3.5 vs. Baylor

  • Matchup: Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 9.0 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Houston +23.5 vs. Texas

  • Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 18.3 points
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 8 Big 12 Total Bets

Under 67.5 - UCF vs. Oklahoma

  • Matchup: UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners
  • Projected Total: 61.1 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - Texas Tech vs. BYU

  • Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars
  • Projected Total: 56.3 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 60.5 - Texas vs. Houston

  • Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars
  • Projected Total: 56.2 points
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Week 8 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Oklahoma 6-0 (3-0 Big 12) 45.2 / 14.0 506.0 / 353.7
Iowa State 4-3 (3-1 Big 12) 23.0 / 20.0 328.9 / 329.3
Texas 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) 35.0 / 16.3 486.5 / 323.3
Oklahoma State 4-2 (2-1 Big 12) 26.0 / 24.7 390.0 / 392.8
Kansas State 4-2 (2-1 Big 12) 36.2 / 20.7 456.0 / 373.7
West Virginia 4-2 (2-1 Big 12) 28.5 / 22.7 380.5 / 345.0
Kansas 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) 35.4 / 27.4 443.1 / 396.1
TCU 4-3 (2-2 Big 12) 33.1 / 20.4 488.4 / 349.9
Texas Tech 3-4 (2-2 Big 12) 32.3 / 25.1 410.0 / 379.3
BYU 4-2 (1-2 Big 12) 27.7 / 26.0 306.0 / 398.0
Houston 3-3 (1-2 Big 12) 29.7 / 31.3 410.5 / 429.2
Baylor 2-4 (1-2 Big 12) 21.7 / 30.2 401.0 / 389.8
UCF 3-3 (0-3 Big 12) 35.0 / 27.8 516.7 / 387.3
Cincinnati 2-4 (0-3 Big 12) 26.7 / 25.0 444.0 / 334.3

