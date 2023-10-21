The Week 8 college football schedule includes six games with Big 12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

UCF vs. Oklahoma | Baylor vs. Cincinnati

Week 8 Big 12 Results

Oklahoma 31 UCF 29

Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-17.5)

Oklahoma (-17.5) Pregame Total: 67.5

Oklahoma Leaders

Passing: Dillon Gabriel (25-for-38, 253 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Dillon Gabriel (25-for-38, 253 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Marcus Major (18 ATT, 82 YDS)

Marcus Major (18 ATT, 82 YDS) Receiving: Nic Anderson (10 TAR, 5 REC, 105 YDS, 2 TDs)

UCF Leaders

Passing: John Rhys Plumlee (16-for-30, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

John Rhys Plumlee (16-for-30, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: RJ Harvey (23 ATT, 101 YDS)

RJ Harvey (23 ATT, 101 YDS) Receiving: Javon Baker (6 TAR, 5 REC, 134 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Oklahoma UCF 442 Total Yards 397 253 Passing Yards 248 189 Rushing Yards 149 1 Turnovers 0

Baylor 32 Cincinnati 29

Pregame Favorite: Cincinnati (-2.5)

Cincinnati (-2.5) Pregame Total: 50.5

Baylor Leaders

Passing: Blake Shapen (25-for-42, 316 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Blake Shapen (25-for-42, 316 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dominic Richardson (8 ATT, 37 YDS)

Dominic Richardson (8 ATT, 37 YDS) Receiving: Ketron Jackson Jr. (11 TAR, 5 REC, 130 YDS)

Cincinnati Leaders

Passing: Emory Jones (19-for-30, 162 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Emory Jones (19-for-30, 162 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Corey Kiner (15 ATT, 129 YDS)

Corey Kiner (15 ATT, 129 YDS) Receiving: Xzavier Henderson (11 TAR, 8 REC, 82 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Baylor 450 Total Yards 396 162 Passing Yards 316 288 Rushing Yards 80 1 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 8 Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas Tech (-3)

TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-6)

