The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

On offense, West Virginia ranks 70th in the FBS with 28.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 49th in points allowed (345.0 points allowed per contest). Oklahoma State ranks 69th with 390.0 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 90th with 392.8 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

West Virginia Oklahoma State 380.5 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.0 (91st) 345.0 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.8 (65th) 185.7 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (74th) 194.8 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.5 (55th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 5 (120th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene leads West Virginia with 935 yards (155.8 ypg) on 56-of-106 passing with six touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 232 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 414 yards on 103 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Hudson Clement's team-leading 298 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 19 targets) with four touchdowns.

Devin Carter has put up a 257-yard season so far, reeling in 14 passes on 27 targets.

Kole Taylor has been the target of 28 passes and compiled 18 grabs for 228 yards, an average of 38.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 1,084 yards (180.7 ypg) while completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 87 times for 534 yards (89.0 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has compiled 158 yards on 32 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 113 yards and one score.

Jaden Bray's 291 receiving yards (48.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 catches on 38 targets.

Rashod Owens has caught 18 passes and compiled 224 receiving yards (37.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Brennan Presley's 25 catches (on 41 targets) have netted him 208 yards (34.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

