Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper has a favorable matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are conceding the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 243.7 per game.

Cooper has 22 catches for a team-best 367 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted 39 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cooper and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cooper vs. the Colts

Cooper vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is allowing 243.7 yards per game this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Colts have the No. 11 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding seven this season (1.2 per game).

Watch Browns vs Colts on Fubo!

Browns Player Previews

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cooper with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cooper Receiving Insights

Cooper, in three of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooper has 22.7% of his team's target share (39 targets on 172 passing attempts).

He has 367 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 19th in league play with 9.4 yards per target.

Cooper, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Cooper has been targeted two times in the red zone (22.2% of his team's nine red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.