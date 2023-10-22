How to Watch Browns vs. Colts on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns (3-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Browns vs. Colts
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
Browns Insights
- This year, the Browns rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (19) than the Colts give up (25.3).
- The Browns collect 37.4 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Colts allow per outing (357.2).
- Cleveland rushes for 147 yards per game, 33.5 more than the 113.5 Indianapolis allows per contest.
- The Browns have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Colts have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Browns Away Performance
- Cleveland picked up 202.1 passing yards per game in away games last season (0.5 fewer than overall), and conceded 183.9 away from home (12.3 fewer than overall).
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Tennessee
|W 27-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Baltimore
|L 28-3
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|San Francisco
|W 19-17
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Arizona
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|FOX
