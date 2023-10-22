Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 208.2 per game.

Johnson averaged 51.9 receiving yards on 5.1 receptions per game last season while scoring zero receiving touchdowns.

Johnson vs. the Rams

Johnson vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Through the air, Los Angeles gave up more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

Against the Rams last season, 23 players caught a TD pass.

Last season, no player caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles.

The 226 passing yards the Rams yielded on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the pass.

The Rams gave up 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in NFL play.

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

In eight of his 17 games last season (47.1%), Johnson hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 882 receiving yards on 147 targets last year, he was 119th in the league (six yards per target).

Johnson did not catch a touchdown pass last year (in 17 games).

Johnson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 9/11/2022 Week 1 12 TAR / 7 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/18/2022 Week 2 10 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/22/2022 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/9/2022 Week 5 13 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/16/2022 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/23/2022 Week 7 10 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/30/2022 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/13/2022 Week 10 5 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/28/2022 Week 12 8 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/4/2022 Week 13 11 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/11/2022 Week 14 8 TAR / 6 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/18/2022 Week 15 10 TAR / 10 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 12/24/2022 Week 16 7 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 1/8/2023 Week 18 10 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

