Will Diontae Johnson Score a Touchdown Against the Rams in Week 7?
Will Diontae Johnson cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.
Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)
- Johnson grabbed 86 balls (147 targets) for 882 yards (51.9 per game) last season, a team-high amongst current Steelers,.
- Johnson did not catch a TD pass in 17 games last season.
Diontae Johnson Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|12
|7
|55
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|8
|84
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|4
|2
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|13
|5
|60
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|7
|5
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|10
|5
|42
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|9
|5
|35
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|5
|4
|63
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|5
|4
|21
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|8
|5
|49
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|11
|5
|60
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|8
|6
|82
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|10
|10
|98
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|7
|5
|64
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|7
|2
|35
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|10
|2
|38
|0
