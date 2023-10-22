The Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts are slated to square off in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Elijah Moore get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Moore has caught 21 passes on 36 targets for 167 yards, averaging 33.4 yards per game.

Moore does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0 Week 6 49ers 7 4 19 0

