George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium, where they'll face Ahkello Witherspoon and the Los Angeles Rams defense. For more stats and analysis on the Steelers pass catchers' matchup versus the Rams' pass defense, see below.

Steelers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 52.9 10.6 19 69 7.53

George Pickens vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' 393 receiving yards (78.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions on 40 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Pittsburgh is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing second-last in the NFL with 939 total passing yards (187.8 per game). It also ranks 26th in yards per attempt (5.7).

The Steelers rank 30th in the NFL in scoring with 15.8 points per game, and they rank 32nd in total yards with 268.2 per game.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the league in pass rate, averaging 32.8 pass attempts per contest (164 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Steelers are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 16 total red-zone pass attempts (69.6% red-zone pass rate).

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 12 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Los Angeles has allowed 1,249 passing yards, or 208.2 per game -- that places the team 15th in the league.

The Rams average 19.5 points conceded per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

George Pickens vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

George Pickens Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 40 25 Def. Targets Receptions 22 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.9 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 393 12 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 78.6 2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 135 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

