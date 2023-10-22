Will Jerome Ford cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -250 (Bet $25 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ford has had 67 attempts for a team-leading 270 rushing yards (54 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Ford also has 12 catches for 84 yards (16.8 per game) and two TDs.

Ford has had one game with a rushing TD.

In two of five games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.