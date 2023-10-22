The Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts are set to meet in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kareem Hunt get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hunt has run for 72 yards on 22 carries (24 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Hunt also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 46 yards.

Hunt has one rushing touchdown in three games.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0

