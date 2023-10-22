Kenny Pickett will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Pickett has thrown for 1,027 yards (205.4 per game) this year, connecting on 59.7% of his passes with five TD passes with four INTs. With his legs, Pickett has 12 rushing yards on 16 totes, delivering 2.4 rushing yards per game.

Pickett vs. the Rams

Pickett vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

Three players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Rams this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Los Angeles in 2023.

The Rams have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Rams give up 208.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams' defense is first in the league by conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (four total passing TDs).

Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 215.5 (-115)

215.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+150)

Pickett Passing Insights

Pickett has bettered his passing yards prop total in four games this year, or 80.0%.

The Steelers pass on 58.4% of their plays and run on 41.6%. They are 30th in NFL play in points scored.

Pickett's 6.5 yards per attempt rank 25th in the league.

In four of five games this year, Pickett completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has 100.0% of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Pickett accounts for 69.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his total 159 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Kenny Pickett Rushing Props vs the Rams

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-118)

Pickett Rushing Insights

Pickett has come up shy of his rushing yards prop bet total in each of his five games played this season.

In five games this year, Pickett has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two red zone rushing carries (28.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Pickett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-32 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 15-for-23 / 114 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 16-for-28 / 235 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 15-for-30 / 222 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 31-for-46 / 232 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

