Najee Harris will be up against the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Harris has carried the ball 63 times for a team-best 247 yards, good for 49.4 ypg. As a pass-catcher, Harris has also caught five balls for 37 yards (7.4 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Harris and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harris vs. the Rams

Harris vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games The Rams have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Rams this season.

The 122.2 rushing yards the Rams give up per outing makes them the 22nd-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Rams have conceded six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 22nd in the league.

Watch Steelers vs Rams on Fubo!

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Harris with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in five opportunities this season.

The Steelers pass on 58.4% of their plays and run on 41.6%. They are 30th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 53.8% of his team's 117 rushing attempts this season (63).

Harris has no rushing touchdowns in five games this season.

He has three carries in the red zone (42.9% of his team's seven red zone rushes).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-110)

Harris Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Harris has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Harris has received 5.5% of his team's 164 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He has averaged 4.1 yards per target (37 yards on nine targets).

Harris does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.