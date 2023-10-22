Pat Freiermuth was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Looking for Freiermuth's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Pat Freiermuth and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Freiermuth has been targeted 13 times and has eight catches for 53 yards (6.6 per reception) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Freiermuth's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Pat Freiermuth Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Steelers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Diontae Johnson (FP/hamstring): 3 Rec; 48 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 7 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Freiermuth 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 8 53 29 2 6.6

Freiermuth Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 1 3 1 Week 2 Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 3 41 1 Week 4 @Texans 4 3 7 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.