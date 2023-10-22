Best Bets, Odds for the Rams vs. Steelers Game – Week 7
The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Rams vs. Steelers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Rams favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.6 points).
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 63.0%.
- The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Steelers have won three of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +142 or more once this season and won that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3)
- The Rams have registered a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Steelers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Pittsburgh has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (44)
- The two teams average a combined 5.2 less points per game (38.8) than this matchup's total of 44 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.5 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this matchup.
- Two of the Rams' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
- Out of Steelers five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).
Tyler Higbee Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|39.0
|0
Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|205.4
|5
|2.4
|0
