The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Rams vs. Steelers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Rams favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.6 points).
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 63.0%.
  • The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
  • The Steelers have won three of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +142 or more once this season and won that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3)
    • The Rams have registered a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.
    • Los Angeles has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
    • The Steelers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
    • Pittsburgh has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (44)
    • The two teams average a combined 5.2 less points per game (38.8) than this matchup's total of 44 points.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.5 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this matchup.
    • Two of the Rams' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
    • Out of Steelers five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

    Tyler Higbee Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    6 39.0 0

    Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 205.4 5 2.4 0

