The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) will look to upset the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 44 points.

Interested in live betting the Rams/Steelers matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Steelers vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have been tied one time and have been losing four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Rams have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In six games this year, the Rams have been outscored in the second quarter four times and outscored their opponent two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering seven points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of five games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time.

In six games this year, the Rams have won the third quarter two times, lost three times, and tied one time.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Digging into scoring in the fourth quarter, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in four games.

In six games this year, the Rams have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent three times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

Steelers vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers have led after the first half in one game this season. The team has been losing after the first half in four games.

The Rams have led after the first half in one game (1-0 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in three games (2-1), and have been tied after the first half in two games (0-2) in 2023.

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring this season, the Steelers have won the second half in one game and have lost the second half in four games.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, going 2-0 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in four games (1-3).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.2 points on average in the second half.

