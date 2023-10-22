On Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 PM ET, the Los Angeles Rams will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Rams will win -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Steelers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Rams are averaging 367 yards per game offensively this season (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 330.3 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball. The Steelers rank third-worst in points per game (15.8), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th in the NFL with 22 points ceded per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Steelers vs Rams on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-3) Under (44) Rams 22, Steelers 18

Place your bets on the Rams-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Steelers Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Steelers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

So far this year, just one Pittsburgh game has gone over the point total.

Steelers games average 40.7 total points, 3.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams Betting Info

The Rams have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Rams have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Rams games have had an average of 46.5 points this season, 2.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Steelers vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23 19.5 21 20.7 25 18.3 Pittsburgh 15.8 22 16.7 20.7 14.5 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.