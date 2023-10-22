Steelers vs. Rams Player Props & Odds – Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
At 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams are at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Keep reading for the top performers in this matchup between the Rams and the Steelers, and what player prop bets to consider.
Najee Harris Touchdown Odds
- Harris Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
Cooper Kupp Touchdown Odds
- Kupp Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Kupp Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
More Steelers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Allen Robinson II
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Diontae Johnson
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|Najee Harris
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-120)
|Kenny Pickett
|211.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|-
|George Pickens
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|Pat Freiermuth
|-
|-
|23.5 (-114)
|Jaylen Warren
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
More Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tutu Atwell
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Tyler Higbee
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Cooper Kupp
|-
|-
|92.5 (-113)
|Puka Nacua
|-
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|Matthew Stafford
|260.5 (-113)
|-
|-
