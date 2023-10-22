How to Watch Steelers vs. Rams on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Rams vs. Steelers
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
Steelers Insights
- This season the Steelers average 3.7 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Rams give up (19.5).
- The Steelers collect 62.1 fewer yards per game (268.2) than the Rams allow (330.3).
- This season Pittsburgh rushes for 41.8 fewer yards per game (80.4) than Los Angeles allows (122.2).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (5).
Steelers Away Performance
- The Steelers score 14.5 points per game in road games (1.3 less than their overall average), and concede 24 on the road (two more than overall).
- The Steelers rack up 279 yards per game away from home (10.8 more than their overall average), and concede 406.5 away from home (17.1 more than overall).
- On the road, Pittsburgh racks up 169.5 passing yards per game and gives up 302.5. That's less than it gains overall (187.8), and more than it allows (245.6).
- The Steelers rack up 109.5 rushing yards per game in away games (29.1 more than their overall average), and concede 104 away from home (39.8 less than overall).
- The Steelers convert 41.4% of third downs in road games (4.4% higher than their overall average), and give up 40% away from home (1.8% higher than overall).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Las Vegas
|W 23-18
|NBC
|10/1/2023
|at Houston
|L 30-6
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Baltimore
|W 17-10
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|11/2/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|CBS
