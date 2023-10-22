Steelers vs. Rams: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 22, 2023 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2). A point total of 44 has been set for this matchup.
The betting trends and insights for the Rams can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Steelers. As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Rams, take a look at their betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Steelers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rams (-3)
|44
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rams (-3)
|43.5
|-166
|+140
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Steelers vs. Rams Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.
- One of Pittsburgh's five games has hit the over.
- Los Angeles' ATS record is 3-1-2 this season.
- The Rams are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.
- In Los Angeles' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
