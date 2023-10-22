The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Rams and Steelers betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet on Sunday.

Steelers vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 3 44 -165 +140

Steelers vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have combined with their opponent to score more than 44 points only once this season.

Pittsburgh has had an average of 40.7 points scored in their games so far this season, 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Steelers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Steelers have been the underdog four times and won three of those games.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles has an average point total of 46.5 in their contests this year, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have covered the spread three times this season (3-1-2).

The Rams have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they won both of the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Rams vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 23.0 10 19.5 13 46.5 2 6 Steelers 15.8 30 22.0 9 40.7 1 5

Steelers vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three games.

The Steelers have not hit the over in their past three contests.

The Rams have put up a total of 21 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 3.5 per game), while the Steelers have been outscored by opponents by 31 total points (6.2 per game).

Rams

Over its last three contests, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

The Rams have scored a total of 21 more points than their opponents this year (3.5 per game), while the Steelers have been outscored by 31 points (6.2 per game).

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 39.5 42.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.8 21.3 22.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 2-1 1-0

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 48.0 45.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 27.0 24.0 ATS Record 3-1-2 1-1-1 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

