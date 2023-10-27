The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSOK.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSOK

BSOH and BSOK Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-3.5) 227.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Cavaliers outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game last season (posting 112.3 points per game, 25th in league, and giving up 106.9 per outing, first in NBA) and had a +441 scoring differential.

The Thunder had a +89 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They put up 117.5 points per game to rank fifth in the league and gave up 116.4 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.

The teams combined to score 229.8 points per game last season, 2.3 more points than the total for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams combined to score 223.3 points per game last year, 4.2 fewer points than this contest's total.

Cleveland covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Oklahoma City put together a 47-34-0 ATS record last season.

Cavaliers and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +900 - Thunder +6600 +2500 -

