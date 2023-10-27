Cavaliers vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - October 27
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report as they prepare for their Friday, October 27 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|15
|2
|5
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out (Back), Jaylin Williams: Out (Hamstring)
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|227.5
