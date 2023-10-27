West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardy County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Hardy County, West Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in West Virginia This Week
Hardy County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Pendleton County High School at Moorefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Moorefield, WV
- Conference: Potomac Valley A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.