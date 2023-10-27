West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Jackson County, West Virginia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in West Virginia This Week
Jackson County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Ripley High School at Point Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Point Pleasant, WV
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
